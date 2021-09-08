LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) — A crossing guard who was critically injured after an SUV struck him and a child in front of a Lafayette middle school Wednesday afternoon has died, according to a family member.

The incident happened at about 3 p.m. outside Stanley Middle School at 3455 School St. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said the two victims were hit by an SUV. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with authorities.

Raw Video: Scene Where SUV Hit Child, Crossing Guard In Front of Lafayette School

The Lafayette School District told KPIX 5 the adult victim is a crossing guard. Lafayette police said the child had minor injuries and the crossing guard was taken to the hospital.

At around 7 p.m., KPIX 5 reporter Andrea Nakano confirmed with the crossing guard’s mother that her son had died from his injuries.

The man, who also worked in IT, the mother said, started working at the school Tuesday because there was a shortage of crossing guards.

The mother also said that a parent of one of the children involved in the accident told her that her son died saving his daughter’s life and called him a hero.

School St. was closed between Paradise Ct. and Avalon Ct. as police investigated the scene.