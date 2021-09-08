FOLSOM (CBS SF) — A Flex Alert that was announced Tuesday went into effect Wednesday afternoon due to hot weather and anticipated high energy demand across the state, according to officials.
The California Independent System Operator (ISO) announced Tuesday afternoon it is asking residents to conserve electricity from 4 p.m to 9 p.m. on Wednesday to reduce the strain on the state's power grid.
"With above-normal temperatures in the forecast for much of California and the West, the power grid operator is predicting an increase in electricity demand, primarily from air conditioning use," said ISO officials in a statement.
Rate payers and consumers are asked to turn off unnecessary lights and delay using major appliances during that time window. They should also set the thermostat on their air conditioners to 78 degrees or higher.
More energy conservation tips visit FlexAlert.org.