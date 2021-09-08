GILROY (KPIX 5) — A male suspect was shot and killed by a police officer in Gilroy early Wednesday morning after the man opened fire on the officer, police said.

The incident happened at about 2:30 a.m. in the area of Fourth St. and Eigleberry St. outside a U.S. Post Office. Gilroy police said officers responded to a report of an intoxicated male and at the location.

The first officer arrived at the scene and encountered the suspect, described as a Hispanic male. Within seconds he shot at the officer with a handgun but missed, and the officer returned fire, hitting the suspect with at least one round, police said.

Emergency medical aid was provided at the scene, and the suspect was taken to a local trauma center where he died of his injuries. His identity was withheld until his family members were notified.

Gilroy police said aside from the department’s investigations bureau, the incident would also be probed by the department’s internal affairs unit and the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office. Only preliminary information would be released at this time and additional information may be released as it becomes available, police said.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol assisted in responding to the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Detective Christopher Silva at (408) 846-0335. Anonymous tipsters can call 408-846-0330.