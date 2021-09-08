GILROY (KPIX 5) — Police in Gilroy reported an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning, but did not offer many details.
Gilroy police announced the shooting in a press release just after 7 a.m. There was no word if anyone was injured.
There was no ongoing threat to public safety, and police said the department would provide the public with updates as they become available.
There will temporarily be no access to the post office in the intersection due to the investigation.
Police did not release any additional information.

