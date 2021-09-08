SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — San Francisco Police were looking for a gunman who shot and injured a 35-year-old man in San Francisco’s Mission District on Tuesday morning.
The shooting was reported around 7 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Mission and Erie streets, where the victim said he was on the sidewalk and heard the sound of shots fired, then realized he had been struck by the gunfire, police said.
A sedan was seen fleeing the scene of the shooting, but San Francisco police have not released any detailed description of the vehicle or the suspected shooter.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
