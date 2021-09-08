SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man was killed in an apparent stabbing attack in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury District Wednesday morning, police said.
Officers responded to a call of a person on the ground bleeding the area of Haight and Shrader streets just after 6 a.m. and found a man suffering from possible stab wounds.
The 65-year-old man was taken to a hospital and despite life-saving efforts he died of his injuries. The victim was not immediately identified.
Other details of the investigation were not available from police.
Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or send an anonymous text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.