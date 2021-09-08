SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) — After a day-long standoff, San Jose Police arrested a suspect who had barricaded himself in a home Tuesday.
San Jose Police first tweeted about the standoff in the 1500 block of June Avenue in San Jose's Tropicana neighborhood at 10:06 a.m.. They said it started at 7:05 a.m. after they received reports of a man pointing a gun at a neighbor.
A second post three hours later reported that officers on scene used a noise flash diversionary device, also known as a flash bang.
In a final post at 5:37 p.m., police reported they had taken the suspect into custody.
Police did not release the identity of the suspect and no additional information was provided.
