SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — A 30-year-old Santa Clara man was in custody Wednesday after he allegedly got into altercations with staff members on the Bowers Elementary School campus while acting erratically and approaching children.

Santa Clara police said the incident took place at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday on the school campus located in the 2700 block of Barkley Ave.

According to investigators, dispatch got 911 calls from parents saying a suspicious man had walked onto the campus as students were being released from school.

A staff member saw the man acting erratically and approaching children. So the staff member stepped in and intercepted him, getting into a physical altercation. The subject then attempted to gain access to a different part of the school and got into a second altercation with another staffer.

At that point, police said, several parents who were witnessing the altercations helped to restrain the subject until police arrived.

Investigators said Kyle Quintero was quickly taken into custody without further incident. A preliminary investigaton has found no connection between Quintero and any students or staff on campus.

There were no injuries reported.

Quintero was booked into Santa Clara County jail on three counts of battery and one count of willful disruption of any pupil on a school campus.