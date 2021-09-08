LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) — A vehicle collision in front of a middle school in Lafayette has injured a child and an adult, authorities said.
The incident happened at about 3 p.m. outside Stanley Middle School at 3455 School St. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said the two victims were hit by an SUV. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with authorities.
The Lafayette School District told KPIX 5 the adult victim is a crossing guard. Lafayette police said the child had minor injuries and the adult was taken to the hospital. The condition of the adult was unknown.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
