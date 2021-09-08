PETALUMA (BCN) — Cal Fire crews are responding Wednesday afternoon to a vegetation fire reported west of Petaluma.
Cal Fire officials initially wrote on social media shortly before 2:25 p.m. about the fire near the 5800 block of Bodega Avenue.
No other details about the fire were immediately available.

#MiddleFire – CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is responding to a vegetation fire near the 5800 block of Bodega Ave, Tow Rock. If traveling in the area use caution.#CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/NihyscSWIf
— CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) September 8, 2021
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.