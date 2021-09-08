California Recall:Voter Guide, Latest Video Reports and News On Recall Election
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Brush Fire, Cal Fire, Petaluma

PETALUMA (BCN) — Cal Fire crews are responding Wednesday afternoon to a vegetation fire reported west of Petaluma.

Cal Fire officials initially wrote on social media shortly before 2:25 p.m. about the fire near the 5800 block of Bodega Avenue.

READ MORE: San Francisco Police Arrest Suspect in Lower Haight Shooting that Blinded Victim

No other details about the fire were immediately available.

MORE NEWS: Southwest Brings Back Flights Between San Jose and Reno

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.