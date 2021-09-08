SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A woman hit by a car back in August died from her injuries Tuesday, making her the city’s 18th pedestrian death of 2021, according to San Jose Police.
The woman, who police did not identify in the announcement of the death, was on the afternoon of Aug. 25. Police said a 2000 white Mercury minivan reversed and hit her near the intersection of Rogers Avenue and Junction Avenue. The crash knocked the woman to the ground, causing major injuries.
First responders then transferred her to a nearby hospital, where she remained until she died of her injuries Tuesday. Police said her identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after they confirm her identity and notify next of kin.
After the accident, the driver remained on scene and cooperated with law enforcement. San Jose Police did not say if the driver would be charged.
Besides being the 18th pedestrian fatality, the accident was the 42nd fatal collision and the 43rd victim of 2021 in San Jose.
Anyone with information on this investigation was urged to contact Detective Aldinger #4183 of the San José Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.