SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — A hit-and-run collision late Wednesday night in San Francisco’s Bernal Heights neighborhood caused life-threatening injuries to a man on a scooter, according to police.
The collision was reported at 11:09 p.m. in the area of Mission Street and St. Mary’s Avenue.READ MORE: Red Flag Warning Issued; Lightning Threat Renews Fears Of Recent Wildfire History Repeating Itself
The suspect and vehicle, which police only described as a sedan, fled the scene and remained at large Thursday.READ MORE: San Francisco Disposal Companies Admit To Bribing Former Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.MORE NEWS: Bay Area Recall Supporters Cite French Laundry Dinner In Voting 'Yes'
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.