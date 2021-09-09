SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – President Joe Biden will visit California on Monday to rally with Gov. Gavin Newsom, in an effort to bolster last minute support for the governor ahead of Tuesday’s recall election.

The White House on Thursday confirmed that Biden will be in Long Beach for an event with Newsom. Biden will also visit the Sacramento area on Monday to survey damage from recent wildfires.

Next week’s presidential visit comes as major Democrats have been appearing with Newsom to stop the recall effort. On Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris rallied supporters at an event in San Leandro, not far from where she was born and raised.

“California, let us send a message to the world that these are the things we stand for, these are the things we fight for, and we will not give up,” Harris told a cheering crowd of about 200 volunteers and labor union members.

Harris also made an urgent plea for voters to turn in their ballots. “They think if they can win in California they can do this anywhere. We will show them you will not get this done, not here. Never,” the vice president said.

Also on Wednesday, the Newsom campaign released an ad featuring former President Barack Obama urging voters to reject the recall.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked by September 14 or submitted to a secure ballot drop box, a voting location or your county’s election’s office by 8 p.m. on Tuesday. In-person polling places will be open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. through 8 p.m.