DANVILLE (CBS SF) — While Gov. Gavin Newsom has been spending the final days before the recall election urging a no vote, his opponents remain entrenched in their belief he should be ousted from office.

Their reasons are varied, but their commitment is strong.

“I personally want to see Gavin recalled,” said Genis Hamilton of San Ramon.

“I found it upsetting when I found out his kids were in private school, “ added Lisa Schmitt of the East Bay.

They are both Republicans and disagree with Newsom’s handling of the pandemic, including his decision to attend a birthday dinner for lobbyist at Napa Valley’s French Laundry when such large indoor gatherings were not being allowed.

“I get emotional just talking about,” Schmitt said. “It was so hard for so many families … It’s not okay. It’s a double standard.”

As Vice President Kamala Harris joined Newsom on an East Bay campaign blitz, many were urging a yes vote.

“He cannot stand on his record alone,” said Elizabeth Betz Stump, who is vice chair of the Libertarian Party of Alameda County.

“At this point who know,” she said. “There are polls all over the place so who knows.”

According to Political Data Intelligence, registered Democrats account for 53% of ballots returned so far, with independents and others at 22% and Republicans at 25%.

“Unfortunately I don’t trust the voting system “ said Genis. “I’m nervous about it … I’m concerned,”