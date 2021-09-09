SUNNYVALE (BCN) — A Sunnyvale man was tracked down by authorities and arrested Tuesday after he fled from a traffic stop in a vehicle that contained a loaded weapon, drugs, and stolen property.

On September 1st, a Sunnyvale DPS Public Safety Officer attempted a traffic enforcement stop on a Nissan pickup near the intersection of Old San Francisco Avenue and South Wolfe Road.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 32-year-old Ryan Ledbetter, refused to stop and fled.

The vehicle was located a short time later, unoccupied and abandoned, in the 400 block of Pin Oak Drive.

Ledbetter was on Santa Clara County Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) for carrying a loaded gun with a controlled substance. Additionally, Ledbetter had a felony no-bail warrant from the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office for a PRCS violation.

During a search of Ledbetter’s vehicle, officers found a loaded SKS 7.62 caliber rifle with over 30 rounds of ammunition, along with illegal drugs and stolen property.

Officers spent several hours conducting an extensive search for Ledbetter but were unable to locate him.

On September 7th, Ledbetter was located by authorities in Milpitas. Ledbetter was arrested without incident and booked into Santa Clara County Jail for a no-bail felony warrant and an additional $500,000 felony warrant for evading police, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and various other weapons and illegal drug violations.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Detective Renzi at 408-730-7100.

