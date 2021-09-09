SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The incoming weather system that’s expected to bring cool temperatures to the Bay Area this weekend also has fire officials on edge, as the threat of lightning strikes could cause a repeat of last year’s destructive complex fires.

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning Thursday for the North Bay and East Bay mountains, hills and valleys that starts that evening. The main concern is lightning strikes that could spark additional wildfires in extremely dry vegetation. The warning was an upgrade from a previous Fire Weather Watch.

The chance of thunderstorms was initially starting in the North Bay, moving overnight into the East Bay. Although there may be some showers associated with the storm, it would not be enough to extinguish any lightning fires because of the extremely dry vegetation in the region, weather service said.

The Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday through 11 a.m. Friday.

RED FLAG WARNING for North Bay Mts and Valleys & East Bay Mts/Hills and Valleys from 5pm today to 11am Friday. Subtropical moisture combined with instability from upper level low could produce isolated to scattered t-storms & gusty winds. Dry lightning is a big concern. @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/Cp6ChQ6a3R — Mary Lee (@MaryKPIX) September 9, 2021

KPIX 5 Weather Center: Current Conditions, Maps, Forecasts For Your Area

The threat of thunderstorms and dry lightning comes just over a year after the August 2020 dry lightning event that caused devastating wildfires throughout the Bay Area and Northern California.

Thursday morning, the weather service said the system moving into the Bay Area “is not currently anticipated to be a repeat of the August 2020 dry lightning event” that caused devastating wildfires throughout the Bay Area.

More than 600 wildfires were ignited by rare summer thunderstorms across Northern California starting in mid-August of 2020, collectively burning more than 2.5 million acres as the fires stretched into January. At least 23 people died and more than 3,500 buildings were destroyed.

In the Bay Area, the biggest August 2020 fires were the SCU Lightning Complex, the LNU Lightning Complex, and the CZU Lightning Complex, which burned nearly 900,000 acres by the middle of September. Further north, the August Complex in Mendocino, Humboldt, Trinity, Tehama, Glenn, Lake and Colusa counties burned more than a million acres and is considered the largest wildfire in California history.

According to the weather service, the climatology normally favors this portion of September for late-season interactions between tropical moisture and early season troughs, leading to lightning-caused fires. In September 2009, a lightning event started about 30 small fires in the Bay Area. There were also mid-September lightning events in 2017 and in 2019.

However, what is unusual this year is the extreme dryness and the chance of lightning following days of very hot and dry weather, the weather service said.

On Thursday, sub-tropical moisture was over the region as of 10 a.m. with scattered showers moving over the North Bay and several stronger showers over the coastal waters. No lightning was been detected locally as of this morning, but there was a band of lightning west of the Channel Islands in Southern California.

The passing system will result in a gradual cooling trend into late week along with the likely return of a deepening marine layer, with temperatures to be near seasonal averages from Friday into the upcoming weekend with more widespread night/morning low clouds, the weather service said.