SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — New COVID cases are relatively low among San Francisco residents under the age of 18 even during the most recent surge due to the Delta variant and a return to school classrooms for the first time in more than a year, public health officials announced Thursday.
The San Francisco Department of Public Health said its staff members have been vigilant in monitoring new cases and offering programs that include free vaccinations for all eligible individuals; testing services; guidance and support
to schools of COVID safety measures and case investigations and contact tracing.
Among the findings released Thursday were stats that revealed that pediatric cases in children were a small percentage of the total cases in the city. The most recent data shows that 11.5% of COVID-19 positive cases were among children under 18.
Serious forms of COVID among children have been extremely rare, officials said, with the majority suffering from mild symptoms or were asymptomatic including during the Delta case surge.
Meanwhile, hospitalizations have been low throughout the pandemic. Since March 2020, there have been a total of 13 pediatric hospitalizations among San Francisco residents at San Francisco hospitals. There are currently no San Francisco children who are hospitalized for COVID-19.
The majority of pediatric COVID-19 cases in San Francisco were from an unvaccinated adult in the household getting COVID-19 and transmitting it to their family members.
Other findings include:
- Health officials said an estimated 90% of children ages 12 to 17 in the city are fully vaccinated.
- The San Francisco Unified School District has reported 227 cases out of nearly 52,000 students and nearly 10,000 staff as of September 8.
- Among the San Francisco’s private, parochial and charter school sites there were 61 cases out of nearly
22,500 students and nearly 5,000 staff as of September 3.
- No COVID-19 outbreaks have been verified as having occurred at San Francisco schools as of September 8 with an outbreak is defined as three or more cases in non-related households in which the source of infection occurred at the school, and not another setting.