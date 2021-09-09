SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — Police in San Mateo are actively investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon that left one male victim injured, according to police.
According to a community alert issued by the San Mateo Police Department, the shooting happened Thursday at around 3 p.m. Officers responded to the 1000 block of College Avenue after a report of a person requesting assistance.
Arriving officers found a 27-year-old male victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers rendered first aid before paramedics arrived and transported him to an area hospital. Authorities did not provide information regarding the shooting victim's condition
The San Mateo Police Department launched a comprehensive investigation and determined the shooting was an isolated and targeted incident. Police did not release any information regarding a suspect or suspects in the shooting.
Anyone with information or surveillance footage related to the shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Kurt Rodenspiel (650) 522-7662 or KRodenspiel@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.