California Recall:Voter Guide, Latest Video Reports and News On Recall Election
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:cable car barn evacuated, cable car service, Cable Cars, Muni, San Francisco, San Francisco News, SFMTA, transit service

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — All cable car service in San Francisco has been shut down Thursday afternoon after the SFMTA had to evacuate the cable car barn due to a smoke alarm going off, according to transit officials.

The SFMTA Twitter account posted about the service shutdown at about 1:45 p.m. Thursday. Muni officials said that bus shuttles would provide service to cover the Powell, Powerll-Hyde, Powell-Mason and California cable car lines.

READ MORE: Newsom Announces $2.75 Billion Expansion of Homekey, Biggest Homeless Investment in State History

Officials did not initially say why the cable car barn had to be evacuated.

Transit officials later said that a smoke alarm had gone off at the cable car barn, leading to the evacuation. But apparently that was a false alarm.

However there was a power outage that led to all cable car service being halted. That outage was ongoing.

Earlier Thursday, shortly before 12:30 p.m., Muni officials tweeted about another service stoppage impacting the California cable car line.

SFMTA officials have not said whether the earlier stoppage was related to the cable car evacuation.

MORE NEWS: Suspect In 2002 Fatal Stabbing Of Salinas Woman Extradited To U.S.

This is a breaking news story. CBS SF will provide additional details as they become available.