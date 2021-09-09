SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — All cable car service in San Francisco has been shut down Thursday afternoon after the SFMTA had to evacuate the cable car barn due to a smoke alarm going off, according to transit officials.

The SFMTA Twitter account posted about the service shutdown at about 1:45 p.m. Thursday. Muni officials said that bus shuttles would provide service to cover the Powell, Powerll-Hyde, Powell-Mason and California cable car lines.

UPDATE: Bus shuttles will be providing service on the Powell, Powell-Hyde, Powell-Mason, and California lines. https://t.co/6vGnMj9Ihm — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) September 9, 2021

Officials did not initially say why the cable car barn had to be evacuated.

Transit officials later said that a smoke alarm had gone off at the cable car barn, leading to the evacuation. But apparently that was a false alarm.

However there was a power outage that led to all cable car service being halted. That outage was ongoing.

UPDATE: Evacuation now cleared due to an earlier smoke alarm. All Cable Car lines will continue to be down due a power outage. Bus shuttles providing service. Will update. https://t.co/6vGnMj9Ihm — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) September 9, 2021

Earlier Thursday, shortly before 12:30 p.m., Muni officials tweeted about another service stoppage impacting the California cable car line.

ATTN: California Cable Car Line delayed in both directions due to cable stoppage. Crews on scene working to resolve. Will update. — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) September 9, 2021

SFMTA officials have not said whether the earlier stoppage was related to the cable car evacuation.

This is a breaking news story. CBS SF will provide additional details as they become available.