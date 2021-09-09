SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — All cable car service in San Francisco has been shut down Thursday afternoon due to a power outage, according to transit officials.

The SFMTA Twitter account posted about the service shutdown at about 1:45 p.m. Thursday. Muni officials said that bus shuttles would provide service to cover the Powell, Powell-Hyde, Powell-Mason and California cable car lines.

UPDATE: Bus shuttles will be providing service on the Powell, Powell-Hyde, Powell-Mason, and California lines. https://t.co/6vGnMj9Ihm — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) September 9, 2021

Officials did not initially say why the cable car barn had to be evacuated.

Transit officials later said that incorrect information had been posted on Twitter, clarifying that an issue in a utility room had produced smoke, but that there was no evacuation or any injuries to report. The issue also caused a power outage .

However, that power outage did lead to all cable car service being halted. That outage was ongoing.

Shortly before 3 p.m., the transit agency said that cable car service would not be restored until Friday.

UPDATE: All Cable Car lines will be down for the rest of the night. Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience. https://t.co/if8yFFfLjk — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) September 9, 2021

Earlier Thursday, shortly before 12:30 p.m., Muni officials tweeted about another service stoppage impacting the California cable car line.

SFMTA officials have not said whether the earlier stoppage was related to the current outage.