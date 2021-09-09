SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — All cable car service in San Francisco has been shut down Thursday afternoon due to a power outage, according to transit officials.
The SFMTA Twitter account posted about the service shutdown at about 1:45 p.m. Thursday. Muni officials said that bus shuttles would provide service to cover the Powell, Powell-Hyde, Powell-Mason and California cable car lines.READ MORE: Judge Rules Siskiyou County Can't Ban Water Delivery to Hmong Marijuana Growers
UPDATE: Bus shuttles will be providing service on the Powell, Powell-Hyde, Powell-Mason, and California lines. https://t.co/6vGnMj9Ihm
— SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) September 9, 2021
Officials did not initially say why the cable car barn had to be evacuated.
Transit officials later said that incorrect information had been posted on Twitter, clarifying that an issue in a utility room had produced smoke, but that there was no evacuation or any injuries to report. The issue also caused a power outage .
However, that power outage did lead to all cable car service being halted. That outage was ongoing.
UPDATE: Evacuation now cleared due to an earlier smoke alarm. All Cable Car lines will continue to be down due a power outage. Bus shuttles providing service. Will update. https://t.co/6vGnMj9IhmREAD MORE: San Francisco Disposal Companies Admit To Bribing Former Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru
— SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) September 9, 2021
Shortly before 3 p.m., the transit agency said that cable car service would not be restored until Friday.
UPDATE: All Cable Car lines will be down for the rest of the night. Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience. https://t.co/if8yFFfLjk
— SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) September 9, 2021
Earlier Thursday, shortly before 12:30 p.m., Muni officials tweeted about another service stoppage impacting the California cable car line.MORE NEWS: Bay Area Lawmaker's Bill Extending To-Go Cocktail Sales For 5 Years Heads To Newsom's Desk
SFMTA officials have not said whether the earlier stoppage was related to the current outage.