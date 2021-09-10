SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 22-year-old man was struck by gunfire in San Francisco’s Hunters Point neighborhood on Thursday night, police said.
The shooting was reported around 10:10 p.m. on Reardon Road, where officers found the injured victim and arrested two men, ages 19 and 23, on suspicion of the shooting.
The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening, according to police.
The names of the pair arrested were not immediately available.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
