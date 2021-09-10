First responders will come together on Patriot Day, also known as National Day of Service and Remembrance, to form a procession from South Market Street and West San Fernando Street to Fire Station 1 (255 N. Market Street). After the procession, there will be a brief outdoor commemoration ceremony followed by a reception hosted at and by the San José Fire Museum located next door (201 N. Market Street).

9:45 a.m. – Procession from South Market Street and West San Fernando Street to Fire Station 1

10:10 a.m. – Commemoration Ceremony at Fire Station 1 (255 N. Market St.)

11:00 a.m. – Reception at the San José Fire Museum (201 N. Market St.)

The event will be livestreamed for those who would like to tune in virtually:

Facebook Livestream: www.facebook.com/SanJoseFD

Zoom: bit.ly/21SJFD911