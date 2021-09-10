SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — On Saturday, San Francisco Bay Area residents will pause and remember the victims and first responders killed in the 9/11 attacks. Here is a listing of local events marking the somber anniversary.
Friday
- Oakland Memorial
Oakland city officials and public safety leaders will hold a memorial event Friday at Lake Merritt to honor the lives lost during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The memorial event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the Lake Merritt Amphitheater between 12th Street and First Avenue. Representatives from the Oakland Fire and Police departments will also be on hand to honor the victims and first responders.
Saturday
- San Jose Fire Department 2021 Patriot Day 20th anniversary commemoration
First responders will come together on Patriot Day, also known as National Day of Service and Remembrance, to form a procession from South Market Street and West San Fernando Street to Fire Station 1 (255 N. Market Street). After the procession, there will be a brief outdoor commemoration ceremony followed by a reception hosted at and by the San José Fire Museum located next door (201 N. Market Street).
9:45 a.m. – Procession from South Market Street and West San Fernando Street to Fire Station 1
10:10 a.m. – Commemoration Ceremony at Fire Station 1 (255 N. Market St.)
11:00 a.m. – Reception at the San José Fire Museum (201 N. Market St.)
The event will be livestreamed for those who would like to tune in virtually:
Facebook Livestream: www.facebook.com/SanJoseFD
Zoom: bit.ly/21SJFD911
- USS Hornet’s 9/11 commemoration in Alameda
The ceremony will start at 10:30 a.m. The Walking Ghosts of Black History will be hosting the event honoring the 20th anniversary of this tragic day and those that lost their lives. There will be a Marine Corps Color Guard, special guest speakers and a wreath toss.
The USS Hornet will also want to honor first responders by giving them free admission to the ship all weekend (Friday-Saturday-Sunday (9/10-9/12) with their families (2 adults/2 children).
- Alameda County Fairgrounds 9/11 memorial ceremony
Alameda County sheriff and fire departments, Pleasanton-Livermore Fire Department and others plan to speak in memory of all who were lost during the attacks starting at 10 a.m. Enter at Yellow Gate on Pleasanton Avenue. Please park at the ACE Train Parking lot.
Admission is free, but because of COVID precautions reservations required.
- Veteran’s BBQ for 911 – Let Us Not Forget
Event runs from 11:00 am – 3:00 pm. The Peninsula Special Interest Lions Club will have a free BBQ for veterans and first responders to remember 9-11. Everyone is invited to come and share a meal with our special guests. A donation of $12 would be appreciated. Reservations required.
- Napa Memorial
Napa Sunrise Rotary will organize the city’s remembrance of the attacks at the 9/11 Memorial Garden at 1075 Main St., which includes a monument, dedicated in 2011, that incorporates steel beams from the collapsed World Trade Center in New York and glass panels etched with the names of those who died in the 2001 attacks. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. and is expected to last about an hour.
-
Danville Memorial
The Exchange Club of San Ramon Valley hosts a ceremony in honor of first responders of the 9/11 attacks. The event begins at 4:20 p.m. with a pre-program flyover and procession of Scouts at the All Wars Memorial in Oak Hill Park, 3005 Stone Valley Road, Danville; followed by the 20th anniversary “9/11, Never Forget” presentation, featuring emcees Tim White and Karen Stepper and keynote speaker Maj. David Yuers, USAF (retired).
The event will feature other guest speakers, a joint Police and Fire Department honor guard presentation, and a performance by the Monte Vista High Chamber Choir.
- Livermore-Pleasanton
To prevent a large gathering over COVID concern, this remembrance will consist of short ceremonies at the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department’s 10 fire stations. At 9:45 a.m., fire personnel, elected officials and the public will meet at each station’s flagpole. A moment of silence will be observed at 9:59 a.m., the time the south tower of the World Trade Center collapsed, followed by the lowering of flags to half-staff.
- Union City, Flight 93 Memorial
The city will host an abbreviated ceremony at 10 a.m. featuring an invocation from the Rev. Albert Valencia and remarks by memorial creator Michael Emerson and Vice Mayor Pat Gacoscos.
- Hayward
Hayward will host a community gathering and candlelight vigil starting at 6:30 p.m. at the new Heritage Plaza across from the Hayward 9/11 Memorial. At 7:21 p.m. a moment of silence will be observed. 835 C St.