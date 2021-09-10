SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As we learned from past elections, there’s a good chance there will be claims of voter fraud or ballot tampering, and California’s top election official is confident the state’s upcoming recall election is secure.

California Secretary of State Dr. Shirley Weber says keeping keeping the voting process fair and secure is her main focus to make sure each and every vote matters:

“You know, all of our equipment is tested … more than once,” said Weber. “We have a system that we utilize that allows us to ensure that the software on the computers is actually the software that should be there”

Early voting is well underway in the September 14 election which will decide the fate of Governor Gavin Newsom, but with so much attention being paid to unfounded claims of voter fraud, the state is taking extra measures.

“After the election, we do a one-percent tally system where we pull out so many ballots to try to validate that the fact that what took place in the election was actually correct,” said Weber. “We’re forever working with individuals to make sure it’s transparent, so people can come in and watch the count if they choose to.”

Weber also reminded voters they can easily track their ballots, which is another way to ensure their vote gets counted.

