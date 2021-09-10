SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The San Francisco Department of Building Inspection just put the brakes on a planned fix for the sinking Millennium Tower.
The move came one day after Supervisor Aaron Peskin met with top officials at the department and demanded that all construction be put on pause until a new, independent panel of experts took a look at the project.
Repair work stopped just before Labor Day when engineers discovered the luxury high-rise had sunk another full inch and tilted another five inches — possibly due to pile-driving activity.
The Millennium Tower board of directors told condo unit owners last week that the building is safe and that repair work would soon resume. Now, building officials want more time to review an updated construction plan.
The 58-story condo tower, which made headlines as it began to sink, had actually been sinking less in the past few years, before the upgrade work began this year.
