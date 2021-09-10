SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) – Authorities in Santa Cruz County are searching for a man suspected in a knife attack over Labor Day weekend.
According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, the attack took place on Sunday on the 100 block of Keystone Way around 1 p.m. on Sunday. Deputies said the suspect approached the victim and slashed him in the neck several times before leaving the scene.
The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to recover.
Deputies released a sketch on Friday and describe the suspect as a man in his 30s, standing about 5'8″ to 5'9″ with sandy blonde hair and a comb over. He was clean cut, wearing a black and red soccer jersey with yellow lettering and tan pants.
Anyone who may have witnessed the assault or recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Burnett at 831-454-7702.