SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – The Valley Transportation Authority announced additional light rail service would resume starting next week, as the system continues to restart operations following the deadly mass shooting earlier this year.

According to an agency statement, the entire Blue Line from Baypointe station in North San Jose through Santa Teresa station in South San Jose will operate starting Sunday morning. Blue Line trains will operate every 20 minutes during the day on weekdays and every 30 minutes on evenings and weekends.

“We would like to thank our riding public for hanging in there with us as we work to bring back light rail service to full operations,” VTA officials said.

The agency said bringing back the entire Blue Line into service took longer than expected due to work to repair vandalism.

Service has already been restored on the entire Orange Line from Mountain View and Alum Rock stations and part of the Green Line, between Old Ironsides station in Santa Clara and Diridon Station in San Jose.

Officials have yet to announce a specific date on when service would resume along the entire Green Line, but said they anticipate a reopening “very soon.”

VTA also announced Friday that passengers can ride light rail for free through the end of September. Previously, the free ride promotion was slated to end on Sunday.

Light rail service resumed on August 29, more than three months after a VTA employee opened fire at the rail yard in San Jose. In the May 26 shooting, the gunman killed nine of his colleagues before turning the gun on himself.