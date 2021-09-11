9/11 MemorialsBay Area 9/11 20th Anniversary Events
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose were able to end a sideshow that took place early Saturday morning, arresting one suspect on a warrant and impounding three vehicles.

According to a tweet by the police department, at approximately 12:30 a.m., over 100 vehicles gathered in the area of Park Avenue and Woz Way to participate in a sideshow.

Responding police units were able to end the sideshow, authorities said.

Police said there was one person arrested on an outstanding warrant, though they did not provide details on the arrest. Additionally three vehicles were impounded for 30 days and 205 citations were issued for various violations, including being a spectator at an illegal sideshow.

“We will continue to respond with available resources. These dangerous events are not welcome in San José,” police said.