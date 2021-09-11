SAN JOSE (BCN) — Police in San Jose are investigating a deadly shooting that injured two people Friday night, including one fatally.
The incident occurred at 11:29 p.m. in the area of Cadillac Drive and Winchester Boulevard, according to the San Jose Police Department.
One of the victims was transported to the hospital with injuries that were considered life threatening.
Saturday morning, police confirmed that the critically injured victim, an adult male, had died from his wounds. The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.
It is the 26th homicide in San Jose in 2021. No information was immediately available on a suspect or motive.
