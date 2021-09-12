SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Four people were displaced and a firefighter was injured by a fire early Sunday in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood, fire officials said.
The one-alarm blaze was reported shortly after 5 a.m. in a garage in the first block of Bertha Lane, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.
A firefighter suffered a minor knee injury and was taken to hospital for treatment, fire officials said on social media.
The residents of the home are being assisted by the Red Cross.
The cause of the fire was not available.
