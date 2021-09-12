OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A traffic collision involving three vehicles on eastbound I-80 has led to two fatalities, according to a press release from the Oakland CHP.

Early Sunday morning, at approximately 01:36 AM, Oakland CHP received notification of an argument actively occurring between two drivers, in lanes of traffic. This incident occurred on I-80 eastbound, west of University Avenue.

At 01:37 AM, CHP Oakland began receiving multiple calls of a vehicle crash with injuries, at the same location.

Upon arrival on scene, CHP Oakland Officers located a Chevrolet Malibu, a Dodge Durango, and a Mini Cooper. The vehicles all had collision damage and were blocking the #1 and #2 lanes. The Officers then discovered two unresponsive male adults laying on the roadway ahead of the collision scene. Both adults appeared to have sustained fatal injuries.

Our preliminary investigation indicates the Chevrolet Malibu and Dodge Durango were involved in a non-injury car crash on I-80 eastbound, west of University Avenue. The two male drivers and one female passenger exited their respective vehicles, into lanes of traffic, and commenced to argue about the collision.

As the parties were outside of their vehicles in the lanes of traffic, an on-coming Mini Cooper quickly digressed around and avoided the collision scene but struck the two male drivers outside their vehicles. The female passenger was possibly struck by debris and was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the Mini Cooper, a 50 year old man from San Francisco, remained on scene and was cooperative with law enforcement.

As a result of the collision and subsequent investigation, the #1-#4 lanes of I-80 eastbound remained closed until approximately 2:45 AM.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this collision.

The identity of the deceased are not being released by the CHP at this time, pending notification of next of kin. Any inquiries regarding the identity of the deceased should be directed to the Alameda County Coroner.

If you have any information regarding this collision please contact the Oakland CHP Office at 510-457-2875.