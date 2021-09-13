SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — A man was being sought after witnesses said he punched and kicked another man during a political rally on a highway overcrossing in San Rafael on Sunday.

San Rafael police said the incident happened at pro-recall rally around 3:20 p.m. along the Coleman pedestrian overcrossing above U.S. Highway 101. Police received several 911 calls about a younger man attacking an older man where two groups of people with opposing political viewpoints were gathered.

Some participants had hung several banners on the chain link fence and witnesses told police a man began cutting down the banners with a knife. The man was then confronted by an older man and the two began to argue and push each other. The suspect began to punch the victim several times, causing the victim to fall on the ground, police said.

After the attack, the younger man left, walking back toward the east side of the overcrossing. Police said it is believed the suspect then left in a vehicle in an unknown direction. The victim taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The suspect was described as described as a 25- to 35-year-old white male, five-foot-11 to six feet tall, 180 to 190 pounds, with shoulder-length curly red/blond hair, wearing a light-colored – possibly blue or green shirt, blue jeans, and blue baseball hat.

Police said the man is wanted on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and assault resulting in great bodily injury.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident was asked to call San Rafael Police at (415) 485-3000. Tips can also be made online at srpd.org/tips.