SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash careened into a San Jose business early Monday, rupturing a gas line in the 300 block of Wooster Ave. and triggering a shelter-in-place order.
San Jose police tweeted that the crash took place around 4:43 a.m. near E. Julian St., Wooster Ave. and McKee Rd.
“A vehicle struck a gas line at a business. Fire Department is on scene assisting with the leak, PG&E is aware and responding,” police posted. “Please avoid the area, traffic is impacted.”
Initially, police said some neighbors would be forced to leave their homes, but a short time later they tweeted there was no longer a need for evacuations.
“No evacuations, please shelter in place instead,” police posted.
Around 7 a.m. fire officials posted — "PGE has secured the leak. Shelter in place order has been removed and area will be open soon."
Driver involved hit-and-run fled the scene and remains at large.