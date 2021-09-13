FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) – A man was arrested in connection with a road rage shooting near Interstate 80 in Fairfield over the weekend.

According to police, the victim told officers he was shot at near Waterman Blvd. and Hilborn Road around 8:50 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the victim was driving along Interstate 80 when a suspect in a dark-colored SUV drove in a dangerous manner near him. He then exited the freeway at Waterman Blvd. and was followed by the SUV.

The victim then made a turn to avoid a confrontation when he heard loud a bang. Once the victim arrived home, he found a bullet had gone through the driver’s door and became lodged in the steering wheel.

Police said the victim was able to give the suspect’s license plate number, which officers entered into the city’s license plate reader system.

Officers found the SUV on the 900 block of Beck Avenue, about three miles away from the shooting scene. The driver, who was sleeping inside the vehicle, was taken into custody without incident.

Police said a search yielded a Glock pistol that was in the back seat. Officers were also able to find a spent casing.

The suspect, identified as 45-year-old Marcial Pineda of Fairfield, was booked into the Solano County Jail on several felony charges. It was not immediately known when he would appear in court on the charges.

Fairfield Police urge motorists if they are attacked by a road rage driver to call 911 and drive to the nearest police station, convenience store or a public location with witnesses and to avoid driving home.