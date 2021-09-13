CALPELLA (CBS SF) — Firefighters stopped the forward progress of the Hopkins Fire Sunday evening, but not before fast-moving flames destroyed several homes in the Black Oak Estates neighborhood of the unincorporated Mendocino County community of Calpella.

Evacuation orders for some of the 200 residents forced from their homes were reduced to warnings as containment grew to 10% on the wildfire that had burned more than 275 acres.

“Lake Mendocino Dr. from East Side Calpella north to Milano Dr. have been reduced to an evacuation warning from an evacuation order,” the sheriff department tweeted Sunday evening. “This includes the Oakie Flats area. Residents in the listed area are free to return home.”

The fire ignited around 3:48 p.m. in the tinder-dry vegetation in the area of Moore Street and Eastside Calpella Road. It quickly raced uphill, burning homes in the Black Oak Estates and along Marina Drive as it made it way to the northwest shore of nearby Lake Mendocino.

Dozens of firefighters raced to the scene and helicopters made air drops.

While officials were still assessing the damage, they said several structures had burned including homes. The cause of the fire had yet to be determined.

“We’ve lost a lot of homes,” said Mendocino County Sheriff Matt Kendall.

Kent Porter, a photographer with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat, recorded multiple structures engulfed in flames along Marina Drive.

Evacuations were ordered Sunday afternoon along Eastside Calpella Road between Cortina Place and Marina Drive.

Cal Fire – Mendocino chief George Gonzalez told the Press Democrat that conditions had improved by about 6 p.m. and that crews were beginning to get “the upper hand” on the blaze.