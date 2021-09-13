KENTFIELD (CBS SF) — Fire units are at the scene of a vegetation fire in Kentfield that was started by a vehicle fire Monday afternoon, according to Marin County authorities.
The Marin County Sheriff's Office Twitter account posted about the fire on Goodhill Road near Tree Top Way at around 1:22 p.m. Monday.
Vehicle fire with Vegetation involved on Goodhill Rd near Tree Top Way in Kentfield – Units just arriving on scene. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/RIkHyj5gP1
— Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) September 13, 2021
The fire reportedly started at around 1:10 p.m.
This is a breaking news story, CBS SF will provide additional information as it becomes available.