KENTFIELD (CBS SF) — Fire units are at the scene of a vegetation fire in Kentfield that was started by a vehicle fire Monday afternoon, according to Marin County authorities.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office Twitter account posted about the fire on Goodhill Road near Tree Top Way at around 1:22 p.m. Monday.

The fire reportedly started at around 1:10 p.m.

This is a breaking news story, CBS SF will provide additional information as it becomes available.