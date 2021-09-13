OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland are investigating a double shooting that left two victims dead Monday afternoon, authorities have confirmed.
Oakland police officials said the double-fatal shooting happened just before 3:15 p.m. on the 3400 block of 68th Avenue near MacArthur Boulevard.
Police said both victims succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced on scene. The two deaths are the 91st and 92nd homicides of 2021, according to police.
Other people may have been injured.
Authorities did not provide any additional details regarding the circumstances of the shooting, the identity of the victims or any information on suspects or a possible motive.
Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Homicide Division.