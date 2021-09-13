OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland police reported an officer-involved shooting during the serving of an arrest warrant Monday afternoon.
Police said the shooting happened on the 2500 block of Fruitvale Ave. at around 3.22 p.m. as a U.S. Marshals Task Force was serving the arrest warrant.READ MORE: California Recall: Polls Show Newsom Winning But Experts Say Wait Until Votes Are Counted
Today, at 3:22 PM the US Marshals Task Force was serving a criminal arrest warrant in the 2500 block of Fruitvale Avenue when an officer involved shooting occurred. An investigation is underway. There is no public safety concern at this time. pic.twitter.com/PuAejjX3IG
— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) September 14, 2021READ MORE: Oakland Police Investigating Afternoon Double-Fatal Shooting
The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately disclosed. Police said there was no continuing public safety threat.MORE NEWS: Muni: Fix For San Francisco's Shuttered Cable Cars May Not Arrive For Days
This is breaking news update. More information to be added as available.