Filed Under:Oakland, Oakland Police Departrment, Officer-involved shooting, U.S. Marshals

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland police reported an officer-involved shooting during the serving of an arrest warrant Monday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened on the 2500 block of Fruitvale Ave. at around 3.22 p.m. as a U.S. Marshals Task Force was serving the arrest warrant.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately disclosed. Police said there was no continuing public safety threat.

This is breaking news update. More information to be added as available.