ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF/BCN) — The Rohnert Park City Council plans to take up the issue Tuesday to find permanent and short-term housing for homeless residents after clearing a homeless camp near tracks of the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) train.

On Friday, the city closed the Roberts Lake Park and Ride lot to the public and cleared an encampment that had formed there in early August, Rohnert Park spokesman Don Schwartz said Sunday.

Nearby SMART tracks at the commuter lot posed a hazard, officials said, and over the past two years, five people have died at the crossing, including two that were homeless.

Everyone at the camp was offered shelter, and 24 people accepted, Schwartz said. Personal belongings were removed, trash and debris cleared and crews have since fenced off the lot.

At a special meeting on Tuesday, the council is set to hear an update on the city’s homeless issues. Rohnert Park currently doesn’t have any shelters and homeless residents like those at the Roberts lot are referred to facilities in other cities.

City staff on Tuesday will report on potential short-term and permanent housing solutions, locating sites around the city and possible funding. The council will also consider a new code compliance position to focus on public health and safety risks of homeless camps.

Earlier this year, the council earmarked $1.3 million in the city’s budget to address homeless issues and has since approved contracts to expand services.

More information about the city’s proposals to address homelessness is available on the city council’s meeting agenda at the city’s website.

The meeting will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and will be available on Cable Channel 26 and also live-streamed on the city’s website.

