SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff took to social media over the weekend, telling employees that if they “want to move we’ll help you exit Texas” over concerns about the state’s new anti-abortion law.

CNBC first reported that the San Francisco-based company had told employees in a Slack message on Friday it will help them move “if you have concerns about access to reproductive healthcare in your state.”

Benioff followed up with a post on Twitter.

Ohana if you want to move we’ll help you exit TX. Your choice.❤️https://t.co/y5IKpm5fNs — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) September 11, 2021

Gov. Gavin Newsom then posted — “Welcome to California”

The Texas law passed the Republican-controlled state Legislature and was signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May but didn’t go into effect until this month. It bans most abortions after six weeks, before many women know whether they are pregnant, and lets private residents sue anyone who helps a woman get an abortion.

By a 5-4 vote, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to block the law. This week the U.S. Justice Department sued Texas to block the law.

Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft, both based in San Francisco, have said they will pay legal fees for any drivers who are sued for taking a woman to an abortion clinic. Dating-app provider Bumble, which is based in Texas, said it will create a relief fund for people affected by the law.

Abortion-rights activists have pressured Texas-based companies to criticize the law, but most have remained silent.