PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — A small plane has crashed in Palo Alto Monday afternoon.
The crash happened at about 1:50 p.m. in the area of 1925 Embarcadero Rd. Authorities said one person has been rescued from the crash.READ MORE: COVID: Chase Center, Warriors Announce Proof Of Vaccination For Events With 1,000 Or More People
A hazmat team has been called out for a large fuel spill, authorities said.
An Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said preliminary information indicated the crash involved a twin-engine Beechcraft Baron which went down after hitting power lines northeast of the Palo Alto Airport.READ MORE: Arrest Made In Weekend Road Rage Shooting Near I-80 In Fairfield
Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating the crash, with the NTSB to provide additional updates.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.MORE NEWS: UPDATE: Forward Progress of Kentfield Car Fire that Spread to Nearby Vegetation Stopped