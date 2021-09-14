SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued an air quality advisory for Wednesday because smoke from wildfires across Northern California is expected to move into the region.
The air district has issued a series of the air quality advisories in recent weeks due to the wildfires burning, and said Wednesday's forecast is for hazy and smoky conditions in the North Bay especially. However, air quality is expected to not get bad enough to exceed federal health standards and prompt a Spare the Air alert and wood burning ban, according to the district.
Anyone who smells smoke is advised to stay inside with windows and doors closed, and to set their air conditioning and car vent systems to re-circulate air to prevent outside air from getting inside.
Air quality readings are available at baaqmd.gov/highs.
To find out when a Spare the Air Alert is in effect, residents can sign up for text alerts by texting the word "START" to 817-57, register for email AirAlerts at www.sparetheair.org, call 1(800) HELP-AIR, download the Spare the Air App or connect with Spare the Air on Facebook or Twitter.
