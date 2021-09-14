VALLEJO (CBS SF) – The U.S. Forest Service has allowed a regional closure order to end early for most national forests in California, due to decreasing fire danger.
According to the agency’s Pacific Southwest Region, the closure order will be lifted at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday for 13 out of the region’s 18 forests. The order was originally scheduled to end on Friday.READ MORE: California Recall: CBS News Exit Poll Shows Voters Most Concerned About COVID, Economy
Officials cited multiple factors in reopening the forests including increased availability of firefighting resources, changing weather conditions as the seasons change and significantly fewer visitors after Labor Day.READ MORE: Theranos Trial: Prosecution, Defense Both Use Ex-Financial Controller Testimony In Elizabeth Holmes Fraud Trial
“Some factors are more favorable now, which is why I decided to end the regional closure order. I want to thank the public and our partners for their patience and understanding during these challenging times,” regional forester Jennifer Eberlien said in a statement.
Five forests remain closed, including the Eldorado National Forest in the Sierra, where the Caldor Fire burned more than 219,000 acres as of Wednesday. The Los Padres, Angeles, San Bernardino and Cleveland National Forests in Southern California also remain closed due to fire risk.MORE NEWS: UPDATE: Woman Dragged To Her Death By BART Train While Tethered To Dog Leash Identified
While forests are reopening, officials said fire restrictions remain in place at all national forests in California to prevent fire starts. Visitors are urged to contact the forest they plan to visit to obtain specific information on closures and restrictions.