SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — An inmate has died after he was discovered slumped over unconscious in his Marin County Jail cell Monday night, authorities said.
According to the Marin County Sheriff, a deputy and a nurse in a housing unit were making rounds to give inmates medication around 8:35 p.m. when they located the male inmate unresponsive in his cell.READ MORE: Gov. Gavin Newsom's Fate In Hands Of Voters As Polls Open In Recall Election
He was being housed alone in the cell at the time. They immediately started performing life saving measures and called the San Rafael Fire Department for emergency medical assistance.READ MORE: California Recall: Many Voters Ready To Put Recall In Rearview Mirror
Despite all life saving measures, the inmate was pronounced deceased at 9:15 p.m.
The sheriff has requested that the San Rafael Police Department handle the investigation. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Coroners Division will determine the cause of death.MORE NEWS: Theranos Trial: Prosecutors Set To Call Star-Studded Witness List At Elizabeth Holmes Fraud Trial
The identity of the inmate was being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.