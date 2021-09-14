NOVATO (CBS SF/BCN) — Novato city officials this week asked residents to provide their thoughts on updates to infrastructure plans for bicyclists and pedestrians.
A 30-day public review period for the addendum to the city's Bicycle/Pedestrian Plan started Monday and will go through Oct. 13, and the City Council will then consider approving the plan at a meeting in November.
The plan outlines a recommended network of sidewalks, bike paths and other bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure and programs, prioritized by factors including whether it connects major activity centers, has high demand and has a history of accidents.
Some of the proposed future projects link to Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit train service or between major thoroughfares in the city. The full document can be found at the city’s website.
People can comment on the plan by emailing associate city engineer Petr Skala at pskala@novato.org or by sending written comments by mail to Petr Skala, Public Works, 922 Machin Ave., Novato, CA 94944.
