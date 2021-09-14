VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A parolee sought in the July murder of a 15-year-old boy in Vallejo was arrested in Las Vegas, authorities announced Tuesday.

The Vallejo Police Department said it partnered with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force to arrest 28-year-old Demark Anthony Bernstine of Richmond at an apartment complex in Las Vegas on September 10.

Bernstine was arrested without incident and booked in Nevada. He was awaiting extradition back to Solano County, police said.

The teenage boy was shot on July 14 on the 200 block of Maine Street in Vallejo at around 5:50 p.m and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the shooting, police said “numerous people” were seen running in the area, including several who were armed. Two armed security guards also responded to the shooting and were shot at and returned fire.

The security guards were not injured.

Police said during the course of the investigation, Bernstine was positively identified as the suspect who shot and killed the teen victim. At the time of the shooting, Bernstine was on parole after being convicted of attempted murder in Contra Costa County.

Anyone with additional information about this case was asked to contact Detective Brian Murphy at 707-648-5430.