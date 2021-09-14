SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Federal prosecutors planned to start calling a parade of high-profile witnesses to the stand Tuesday in the fraud trial of former Silicon Valley rising star Elizabeth Holmes, whose Theranos startup collapsed when its supposedly-revolutionary blood testing technology failed to live up to its hype.

After selecting a jury of seven men and five women, and holding opening statements last week, the proceedings took a brief pause when a juror emailed presiding U.S. District Court Judge Edward Davila of a possible exposure to COVID over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The juror was reportedly not experiencing symptoms, but Davila ordered the brief break as a precaution.

On Tuesday, the first prosecution witness was set to take the stand. Prosecutor Robert Leach has not tipped his hand as to who he will call, but he has a star-studded list of nearly 280 people to choose from. During his opening statement, Leach told jurors the case was “about lying and cheating to get money.”

Among those potential witnesses are former Theranos board members former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and four-star general and former Defense Secretary James Mattis.

Others include media mogul Rupert Murdoch, who was once reportedly the company’s largest investor with more than $100 million; David Boies, the prominent attorney who represented Harvey Weinstein, and was an investor, board member and legal defense for Holmes and Theranos for a time.

Also expected to testify, according to the court order, are roughly 11 patients who say they were impacted by Theranos’ inaccurate test results, as well as nine physicians whose patients received inaccurate tests. One woman on the list has previously spoken out about being misdiagnosed as having a miscarriage.

“Certainly the more sympathetic the witness is, the more likely they are to connect with jurors. High profile witnesses with very high net worths are not likely to generate sympathy from jurors if they lost money in a fraud,” said George Demos, a former SEC prosecutor and adjunct law professor at the UC Davis School of Law.

Holmes sought to have patient testimony excluded, citing a lack of evidence about what caused inaccurate results. Notably, access to the database Theranos used to house all patient test results and quality control data, which was subpoenaed by the Department of Justice, won’t be cited in the trial as it was inaccessible.

After Theranos turned over the database in July 2018 with a password — but not the private key necessary to access the encrypted database — it dismantled the physical server housing the database and put it into storage, according to another court order.

Patients testifying won’t be able to speak to “any physical, financial, or emotional harm they may have experienced,” the court determined.

When Holmes defense attorney Lance Wade gets his turn, he says he will counter by noting that business failure is a characteristic of the start-up culture.

“Theranos failed for a lot of reasons,” Wade told jurors in his opening statement. “It failed in part because it made mistakes. Mistakes are not crimes. A failed business does not make a CEO a criminal.”

He also expected to claim that the former tech star was abused by her partner and former boyfriend Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani. The abuse, he will claim, clouded her judgment. But newly-released text messages could shed light on the relationship between Holmes and Balwani.

The texts between Holmes and Sunny Balwani were exchanged in May of 2015. It was a time when the two were trying to find out who leaked sensitive company information to the media questioning Theranos’ faulty blood analyzer technology.

Holmes texted to Balwani: “You are breeze in desert for me” [sic]

“My water. And ocean. Meant to be only together tiger.”

“Madly in love with you and your strength.”

“Missing you”

Balwani texted back: “Missing you too”

He then shifted to their hunt for the leakers:

“Down to 5 people”

“Will nail this mother——”

Legal experts say the texts may not have a significant impact, since expressions of affection don’t rule out the possibility of an abusive relationship.

“It’s hard to know how these things will play to the jury,” said Stanford Law Professor David Sklansky. “There was a time when the disclosure that a woman had expressed affection for a man would be the death knell of any claim of abuse in court. I hope we’re beyond that point.”

But the texts could hurt another defense strategy which will try to place blame for the company’s misfortunes solely on Balwani, who will be tried separately next year.

“It suggests that she and Balwani were working together to hunt down leakers which A, tends to suggest consciousness of guilt and B, that Holmes was just ceding control and decision making to Balwani.”