WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Police in Walnut Creek on Tuesday released surveillance videos that show a couple who tried to leave a restaurant without paying their bill before the male suspect fired shots outside the establishment as they drove off.

According to a Facebook post by the Walnut Creek Police Department that included a pair of surveillance video clips, the two suspects dined together at the Modern China restaurant located on the 1500 block of North Main Street before they tried to leave the premises without paying for their meal.

The female suspect exited the restaurant before the male suspect, getting into their car and pulled the vehicle in front of the restaurant to pick up the male suspect.

An employee at Modern China followed the male suspect across the street and confronted him about the bill before the male paid in cash. After paying, the male grabbed a gun that was in passenger side of the vehicle and fired three shots as the car was driving away.

As the confrontation was occurring, the female suspect behind the wheel was yelling at the male suspect to hurry up and get in the car so they could leave. No one was hit or injured by the gunfire, police said.

Police described the male suspect as a Black male adult wearing a blue Dodgers hat, white t-shirt and blue jeans. He also had unknown tattoos on his left arm

The female suspect was described as a heavy set White female adult with long brown or blonde hair and an unknown tattoo on upper left arm

The suspect vehicle was described as a black Kia Optima with tinted windows that had sustained damage to the passenger side door panels.

Police are asking anyone with any information on the suspects to contact WCPD Detective Hall at 925-943-5899 x2405.