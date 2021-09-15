STOCKTON (BCN) — A Stockton man was sentenced this week to 56 years to life in prison for murdering his father, prosecutors said.
A San Joaquin County Superior Court jury last month found Anthony Stuart guilty of killing his father Wendell Stuart, 50, in their shared Stockton apartment after the two got into an altercation, and Judge Lance Jacot handed down the prison sentence Monday.
The San Joaquin County’s District Attorney’s Office said after the argument between the father and son, Anthony returned later in the day and shot his father in the face with a handgun.
According to the Stockton Police Department, on Aug. 4, 2020, officers were dispatched to the 8100 block of Palisades Drive in Stockton on reports of a shooting and at the scene found Wendell Stuart suffering from a gunshot wound.
Anthony fled the scene after shooting his father and was arrested six days later in Manteca.

