SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 19-year-old man was arrested in San Francisco after threatening another man with a gun and investigators connected him to a second case where a victim had a gun pointed at him and a third case in which a suspect fired on a driver from another car, police said Wednesday.

The first incident happened on August 6 on the 2800 block of Cesar Chavez Street. San Francisco police said the victim, a 42-year-old man, told officers he was working in his shop when he heard an argument outside and he went to intervene to deescalate the argument. After returning to his shop, the suspect who was involved in the argument came inside the victim’s shop and pointed a gun at him, police said.

The gunman made threats but did not shoot the victim. He then fled from the scene, police said.

On September 3, officers responded to a report of a shooting at around 6:47 p.m. on the 2300 block of Diamond Street. A 29-year-old woman told them she was driving in her car when a man traveling toward her in another vehicle pointed a gun in her direction and opened fire, hitting her car. The victim was not hit and told officers the shooting was unprovoked. At the scene, officers found bullet holes in a window on a home. The homeowner told officers she just had the windows replaced and the bullet holes were likely a result of the shooting, police said.

On September 8, officers responded to a report of a person with a gun on the unit block of Marina Boulevard. A 43-year-old man told officers he was walking through a parking lot and was approached by a man who became verbally confrontational, and began to gesture toward a bag as if to show he had a gun and threatened to shoot the victim, police said.

The victim ran away and called police. While officers interviewed the victim, the suspect returned to the scene and was arrested for criminal threats and resisting arrest. He was identified as 19-year-old Brice Burford of San Francisco.

Investigators subsequently developed information connecting Burford to the two other incidents. On September 9, officers served a search warrant at Burford’s home on the 1600 block of Chestnut Street and seized a handgun and two magazines, including a drum magazine, along with ammunition, police said.

Burford was booked on the additional charges of assault with a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into an inhabited dwelling or vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm in public, and carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

Police urged anyone with any additional information about the incidents to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or send an anonymous text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.