SACRAMENTO (KPIX) — A day after California voters resoundingly rejected the effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom, two state lawmakers are pushing to fix what they call a broken recall system.

Assemblymember Marc Berman and State Senator Steve Glazer are leading the charge to reform the recall process.

The price tag for California’s recall election was $276 million, according to the state’s Department of Finance.

Ultimately, the state’s odd laws allowed for an election that wasn’t close to be held, at enormous expense, just 14 months before Newsom would have been on the ballot for reelection anyway.

“A $276 million waste just to reaffirm 2018’s results with an election coming in 2022,” California Assembly Speaker Pro Temp Kevin Mullin tweeted Tuesday night.

Glazer and Berman said all that money was spent just for a majority of voters to confirm what they’d already said back in 2018. The two lawmakers say they’re open to any and all ideas, but are very adamant about making sure to get bipartisan engagement with any reform.

They call the state’s recall process a manipulation and are looking at possible provisions to make for a more clear and defined procedure. Currently, California is one of 19 states that allow voters to remove state officials before the end of their term.

No reason is necessary to initiate a recall; the only requirement to put a recall on the ballot is gathering enough voter signatures. The total number of signatures must be 12% of voters in the last election for the office and must include voters in at least five counties.

Both Glazer and Berman say the requirements are too vague and there needs to be more accountability. They say they’re ready to talk about the best conclusion to help build public trust again given the current poisonous political climate.

“They don’t want the partisan manipulation that allows a small minority to force an election and have a candidate prevail with less than a majority vote. That is anti-democratic,” said Glazer.

“The process is as important as the policy,” explained Berman. “So it’s important that we have a transparent process and that we bring together a bipartisan group of experts and stakeholders and colleagues, and have that conversation with the public as well.”

Mullin said reforms should include elevating the lieutenant governor to the state’s chief executive position if a governor is successfully recalled, rather than having voters choose a replacement on the same ballot.

Newsom’s campaign urged voters to vote “no” on whether to recall him, and then leave the second question — who should replace him if he was to be recalled — blank. That strategy appeared problematic when polls showed a close race with no viable Democratic candidate if Newsom was recalled. But it ultimately helped Newsom’s campaign turn the contest into a head-to-head with Elder.

